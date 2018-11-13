Sheedy welcomes Teneo as Tipperary GAA sponsors

Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has welcomed the news that Teneo will sponsor Tipperary GAA for the 2019 season.

Both he and Teneo’s Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly hail from Portroe – Declan is also a brother of Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

Liam Sheedy says Tipperary GAA are honoured that Declan Kelly and his company were willing to get behind the Tipperary brand…

Tune into Tipp Today tomorrow morning to hear Liam’s full interview on this and his training panel – as well as for reaction from the County Board.