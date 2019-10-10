Sheedy v Cahill in Munster Championship opener

Tipperary will begin their Munster Senior Hurling campaign against Waterford.

This means Liam Cahill, who managed Tipp’s U-21’s to All-Ireland success in 2018 and the U-20s to glory this year will face his native county.

Their first game of the Round Robin series will be on the weekend of May 9th and 10th.

Next up for All Ireland champions Tipp will be the visit of Clare the following weekend with their clash away to defending Munster champions Limerick two weeks later on the weekend of June 6th – 7th.

Tipp round out the series with visit of Cork to the Premier.

The draw has not been very favourable to Cork and Clare who will play three games in three successive weekends, between the 30th/31st May and 13th/14th June, as their byes fall early in the competition.