Tipperary’s interest in the National Hurling league is over for another season.

The Premier County were beaten by Galway yesterday in Pearse Stadium by 3-21 to 3-13.

Tipp led 3-7 to 0-9 at the break but were reeled in by the wind assisted Tribesmen in the second half.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said the backroom team and players will have learnt a lot from the game.