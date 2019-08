Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says he’s thrilled for his players to be back in an All Ireland Final.

The Premier face Kilkenny in Croke Park on August 18th in the decider.

He says his ultimate aim when taking the reigns again this year, was to take the squad to this stage of the championship.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport at the Tipperary press event ahead of the final, Liam Sheedy said the belief is back amongst the group…