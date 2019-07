Liam Sheedy says Wexford will go into their All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final clash with Tipp as red-hot favourites.

The Premier manager says while they’re delighted to get to the last four of the championship they will have to improve considerably from their performance against Laois last Sunday.

However speaking after their win over the O’Moore County, Sheedy said getting players on the pitch in Croke Park will stand to them against Davy Fitz’s side.