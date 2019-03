Tipperary senior hurlers are taking on Cork this Sunday in the refixed game in Pairc Ui Rinn.

The side have 2 points so far in the League and must beat the rebels to remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.

Tipp go into the game after coming out the wrong side of two close matches against Wexford and Kilkenny and travel Leeside on Sunday badly needing two points.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says competitive matches are vital for his side in preparation for the championship.