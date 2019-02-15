Sheedy relishing chance to take on Wexford, Kilkenny and Cork

The National Hurling League is ideal preparation for the Championship, according to Tipp manager Liam Sheedy.

Tipperary face Wexford this weekend in Wexford park, followed by games against Kilkenny and Cork.

It’s once again been a very competitive league campaign – with four teams including Tipperary and Wexford sitting on 2 points after 2 games.

Liam Sheedy says he’s looking forward to the upcoming ties.

Throw in at Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm