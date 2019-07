Tipperary’s senior hurlers will be left under no illusions that they are the underdogs of the four remaining teams in the All Ireland Championship.

Following their win over Laois in the quarter finals former Tipp player James Woodlock says manager Liam Sheedy won’t be putting a gloss on their below-par performance.

He says Liam Sheedy will be telling the players in no uncertain terms of the task that lies ahead.