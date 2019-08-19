Sheedy pays tribute to hard work and dedication of team

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Sheedy says the huge effort put in by his side over the season paid dividends on All Ireland final day.

The Senior Hurlers are returning to the Premier this afternoon with the Liam McCarthy in tow after seeing off Kilkenny in yesterday’s Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park.

After a slow start Michael Breen put Tipp on the scoreboard followed by a brace of points from Jason Forde. Niall O’Meara’s goal shortly before half time aided their one point lead at half time. The Cats also had Richie Hogan sent off for a high elbow on Cathal Barrett.

Further goals in the second half from Seamus Callanan and John Bubbles O’Dwyer coupled with over a dozen more points, Tipperary powered on to victory and it ended 3-25 to 20.

Speaking after the match Liam Sheedy said the goals provided them with the cushion needed.

Meanwhile John Bubbles O’Dwyer said the sending off Richie Hogan could have backfired on Tipp.