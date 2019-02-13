Sheedy looking to Championship campaign

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy has hinted that this weekend’s game with Wexford will be crucial in his preparations for the Championship.

The sides meet in Wexford Park in Division 1A of the National Hurling League on Sunday – and Sheedy knows it’ll be a tough game.

The Portroe man has also suggested that there could be some changes to the starting 15, with some players returning from injury.

Liam Sheedy says he’s using the next games in the League to nail down his starting 15 for the championship.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm and we’ll have live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM.