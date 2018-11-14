Sheedy looking for 100% from players

Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy is expecting full commitment from his training panel ahead of the 2019 championship.

The announcement of the 40-man panel came alongside the news that Teneo will sponsor Tipperary GAA from 2019.

There are some new faces including many of this year’s All Ireland winning under 21 side.

However, a notable exclusion is Éire Óg Annacarty goalkeeper Daragh Mooney who featured under Michael Ryan.

But Liam Sheedy says there’s no player ruled in or out of the panel.

And you can hear more from Liam and the County Board on this, and on Teneo’s sponsorship on Tipp Today this morning from 9am.