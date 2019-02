Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy says they have a number of things to focus on following the League defeat to Limerick last weekend.

The Premier went down by 7 points to the All Ireland champions on Saturday night at the Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking after the game Liam Sheedy said now is the time to be finding out what needs to be done.

Next up for Tipp is a trip to Wexford on February 17th.