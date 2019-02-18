Sheedy impressed by Tipp’s displays in League

Tipperary supporters can rest assured that the senior hurlers will always give 100%.
That’s according to their manager Liam Sheedy, who was speaking following the Premier’s narrow defeat to Wexford yesterday.
A single point was all that separated the sides at the final whistle – despite Tipp playing with 14 men for the entire second half.
Liam Sheedy says he’s impressed with what he’s seen from his squad…
Meanwhile Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald also has positive words for the Tipperary team after the final whistle…