Sheedy impressed by leaders on Tipp team

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has complimented the leadership qualities shown by a number of players on the team.

While Seamus Callanan has been appointed captain for the 2019 campaign Sheedy says there are many leaders on the field.

Speaking in the wake of their win over Clare in the National League last weekend Liam Sheedy praised the efforts of Callanan and others.

Tipp’s second game of the League is away to All Ireland champions Limerick next Saturday night.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.