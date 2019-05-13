Sheedy hoping to build on victory over Cork

Tipperary have a quick turnaround to their second game of the Munster senior hurling championship against Waterford, having overcome Cork yesterday.

The Premier led by a point at half time, and a second half John McGrath goal – described as ‘a piece of magic’ by Liam Sheedy – put daylight between the sides.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says discipline, particularly in the first half, wasn’t where they wanted it to be – but praised his players for their shots on target from play.

However, he’s conscious that this result doesn’t cement their status in the provincial championship yet…