The contribution of Tipperary’s forwards has been key to their two victories in the Munster Senior Hurling championship so far.

That’s according to former hurler James Woodlock, who praised their work-rate and confidence.

Nine of Tipp’s players contributed to the score sheet against Waterford on Sunday – with 2-23 of the 2-30 score coming from play.

James Woodlock says Liam Sheedy is giving the Tipp fans what they want to see…