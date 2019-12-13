Sheedy finalises management team

The Tipperary senior hurling management team for 2020 has been finalised by manager Liam Sheedy.

Having been a part of the backroom team in 2019, Eoin Kelly joins the management team and comes in alongside Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan.

Sheedy says he has a wonderful relationship with Eoin going back many years.

Added to that, Eamon O’Shea will be taking up the role of Performance Director for the team.

The manager says Eamon played a pivotal role ensuring the team was successful this year and he is hugely respected within the group.

Liam Sheedy says his new role will give him the scope to be of even greater benefit to the panel in 2020.