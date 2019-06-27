Sheedy expecting players to step up to the mark

Strength in depth will be key to Tipperary’s chances in this Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling final.

That’s the view of manager Liam Sheedy as he prepares his side to face the reigning All Ireland and National League champions.

Tipp go into the game on the back of a 4 point win over Sunday’s opponents in the last of the round-robin games.

However the Premier have also been hit with injuries with Liam Sheedy saying he’ll be asking everyone on the squad to step up to the mark.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.