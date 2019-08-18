Sheedy doesn’t do pressure ahead of Tipperary All Ireland Final

Tipperary meet Kilkenny in the All Ireland final this afternoon – in what’s the 21st meeting of the sides at this stage of the competition.

Liam Sheedy leads Tipperary into his third final – having lost one in 2009 and winning in 2010.

While Tipp have won just 2 of the last 10 championship meetings between the sides.

Liam Sheedy says he couldn’t have given any more to the cause this year…

Throw-in is at 3.30 this afternoon in Croke Park.

