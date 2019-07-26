Sheedy confident Tipp will give it their all come Sunday

The dedication of Tipperary’s senior hurlers has been highlighted by manager Liam Sheedy.

The Premier County go up against Wexford in the All Ireland semi-final this Sunday in Croke Park.

Having impressed in the round robin series of the Munster Championship Tipp lost out to All Ireland champions Limerick in the provincial final.

Liam Sheedy is sure the team will give their all next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald says he has faith in his side to give their all in the game…

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Homevalue, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.