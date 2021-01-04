Sheedy confident players will be ready for return to competitive action

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy is hopeful his team will be able to get a good pre-season in the shortened 2021 campaign.

Intercounty sides are due return to competitive action in the national leagues at the end of February though the growing number of Covid-19 cases could have a bearing on this.

The All-Ireland finals take place in mid-July after which the club championships will get into full flow.

Liam Sheedy is looking forward to getting the squad together.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back together – we’ll get a good pre-season in in the build up to the first round of the League at the end of February and then obviously it all builds towards the Championship starting at the end of April.”

“I suppose just having the certainty of the calendar is important. I know the lads have been tipping away – these guys are athletes 24/7. That’s the way they approach things so they’ll come back to us in very good shape.”