Sheedy appointment to give Tipp hurling a boost

Former All Ireland winning captain Bobby Ryan has said the expected appointment of Liam Sheedy as the new manager of the Tipp senior hurling team will give a real boost to Hurling in the county.

The county board meeting takes place in the Sarsfields centre in Thurles tonight where the new senior managers appointment will be high on the agenda.

Portroe’s Liam Sheedy is the front runner for the role that’s seen as key for the future of Tipp hurling.

All Ireland winning captain and Borrisoleigh native Bobby Ryan told Tipp FM Sport that Sheedy would be a great choice as manager