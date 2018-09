Liam Sheedy has been appointed as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

The Portroe native was ratified at last nights meeting of the County Board in Thurles.

Sheedy previously led Tipp to an All Ireland title in 2010 before stepping down due to work commitments.

Now he’s ready for another term at the helm – he told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that he still has a huge appetite for success.