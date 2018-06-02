Senior and minor teams named for Waterford clashes

Michael Ryan has announced his side to take on Waterford tomorrow afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds.

There is one change in personnel from last week with John O’Dwyer coming in at top of the right, in place of Bonner Maher in a realigned forward unit.

Jason Forde has moved out to centre forward, with Seamus Callanan coming into the full forward position – and Noel McGrath moving to the wing.

Meanwhile Tommy Dunne has named his side which shows 2 changes from last week’s starting 15 as Seán Phelan and Devon Ryan hold onto their places having being introduced in the game against Cork.

Frank Hanafin and Cian O’Farrell lose out.