Senior Hurling Championship and Seamus O’Riain action take centre stage

In Group 3 of the Championship the game between Thurles Sarsfields and Carrick Swans is off.

Templetuohy is the venue for this evening’s game between Drom-Inch and Upperchurch-Drombane at 6 o’clock.

In Group 4 – also at 6 o’clock – Loughmore – Castleiney face Kildangan in Templederry.

In the Seamus O’Riain Cup Group 3 Ballina face Holycross-Ballycahill in Borrisoleigh at 6.

Many teams are facing into the first round of the County Senior hurling championship this weekend – not having settled on a starting 15.

Players are just returning from inter-county duty – and managers are hoping to get a win under their belt in the club window before the competitions wind down again for inter county games during the summer.

Éire Óg Annacarthy player and West Tipp CPA Rep Ronan O’Brien says it’s hard for management to get the right team out.