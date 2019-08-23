Tipp unchanged for Under 20 All Ireland Final

Three Tipperary players are getting ready for their second All Ireland final in as many weeks.
Jerome Cahill, Paddy Cadell, and Jake Morris – who scored a point in the senior decider – will be in action again against Cork in the U20 final on Saturday.
Tipp manager Liam Cahill says being a senior panelist will stand to the three players.
Liam Cahill has named the same starting 15 which lined out in the semi-final for the clash with Cork.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg
3. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)
5. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
12. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens
14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn
15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch
17. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara
19. Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
20. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
22. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan
24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick
The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Féile 2019 in Thurles.