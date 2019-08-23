Tipp unchanged for Under 20 All Ireland Final

Three Tipperary players are getting ready for their second All Ireland final in as many weeks.

Jerome Cahill, Paddy Cadell, and Jake Morris – who scored a point in the senior decider – will be in action again against Cork in the U20 final on Saturday.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says being a senior panelist will stand to the three players.

Liam Cahill has named the same starting 15 which lined out in the semi-final for the clash with Cork.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor McCarthy – Nenagh Éire Óg

3. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

4. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs (Capt.)

5. Niall Heffernan – Golden-Kilfeacle

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Ciarán Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

10. Gearóid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

12. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

13. Andrew Ormond – JK Brackens

14. Billy Seymour – Kiladanagn

15. Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

16. Eoin Collins – Drom-Inch

17. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

18. Robbie Quirke – Toomevara

19. Kieran Breen – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

20. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill

21. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

22. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

23. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

24. Cathal Bourke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Féile 2019 in Thurles.