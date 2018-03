The time and venue for Tipperary’s meeting with Limerick in the National Hurling League semi final has been confirmed.

The treaty side travel to Semple Stadium Thurles, on Saturday night – March 31st – for a 7pm throw-in.

Extra-time will be played if required, as a winner must be determined on the day.

The other semi final between Kilkenny and Wexford will take place on Sunday in Innovate Wexford Park at 2pm.