Waterford have conceded home advantage for their opening Allianz Hurling League game with Offaly.

The Deise County Board confirmed last night that the Division 1-B game will be played at Semple Stadium on January 27th with a 2pm throw-in.

Waterford were found to have breached the rule surrounding the “club only” month of April, and have been forced to forfeit home advantage for the game with the Faithful.