Seasoned campaigners key to Tipp chances

Any of last year’s U21 All Ireland winners on the Tipp senior hurling panel are getting a massive opportunity from Liam Sheedy.

That’s according to former Tipp goalkeeper Brendan Cummins who has thrown his full support behind the Portroe native for the upcoming season.

Tipperary face Clare next weekend in the Munster Hurling League final, having overcome Kerry on Saturday.

It’s the last chance for the newer panel members to make an impact ahead of the opening round of the National Hurling League – in which they’ll also face Clare.

Brendan Cummins says that while many of last years’ U21 All Ireland winning team will make an impact, it’ll be the older, more seasoned players leading the charge throughout the year.

Sunday’s game has been fixed for 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, with extra time to be played if necessary.

It'll also be broadcast live here on Tipp FM