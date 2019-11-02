Sean Treacys take County Intermediate Hurling title

3-14 to 2-12 was the final score in Bansha to give Sean Treacys a 5 point margin against Kiladangan.

Paddy Carey with 1-6 and 1-2 from Paddy Deegan saw Treacys over the line with the third goal coming from Christy Egan.

For Kiladangan Darragh Egan scored 2-2 – all from placed balls.

Drom & Inch are the County Junior B hurling champions as they beat Borrisokane 1-14 to 1-9 in Templederry.

Thurles Sarsfields beat Moycarkey by 1-17 to 13 points in the Mid Under 21A hurling championship while in the Mid U21 B hurling championship it finished Loughmore 2-16 Thurles Sarsfields 0-10