Kilcommon is the venue for the tie of the round in the Seamus O’Riain hurling quarter finals tomorrow afternoon.

Templederry Kenyons will take on the up and coming Holycross Ballycahill with both outfits among the favourites for this year’s title.

O’Riain Cup medalist last year with his native Toomevara and former Tipp coach Ken Dunne says this could be the game of the weekend.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Silvermines and JK Brackens meet in Toomevara at 1pm tomorrow.