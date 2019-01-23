Seamus Callanan named Tipp captain for 2019

Drom & Inch sharpshooter Seamus Callanan has been named Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2019.

He’s won two All Ireland titles with the Premier since his debut in 2008.

Noel McGrath from Loughmore Castleiney will be vice captain of the side.

Tipp face Clare on Saturday evening under lights at Semple Stadium, having lost out to them last week in the Munster Senior Hurling League Final.

Jason Forde, who was Tipperary’s only All Star nominee last year, says he’s looking forward to having another go at them…

Throw in on Saturday at Semple Stadium is at 7pm

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.