Scans confirm mild hamstring tear for Barrett

Patrick Bonner Maher will remain an integral part of the Tipp senior hurling team according to manager Liam Sheedy

The Lorrha Dorrha star went down injured in the first half of Sunday’s game against Limerick in the Munster championship with a cruciate injury that rules him out of the championship.

Tipp go to the Gaelic Grounds looking to beat this years league champions on their own turf with a bumper crowd expected for the encounter.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson in The Horse and Jockey yesterday evening Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said it’s tough all round but Bonner will still play a part off the field..

Cathal Barrett is also an injury concern for the Munster final as a scan yesterday evening has confirmed a mild hamstring tear.

The injury will be worked on by the Tipp Senior Hurling medical team, and management will monitor his progress over the next ten days.

While Sheedy knows Maher won’t be back, he’s more hopeful about Barrett’s return for the All Ireland series…