Sars v Loughmore live on Tipp FM this evening

The second round of games in the County Senior Hurling Championship takes place this weekend.

Eight games in all are down for decision with four of them being broadcast live here on Tipp FM.

The first of those is in Semple Stadium this evening when Loughmore Castleiney go up against Thurles Sarsfields.

County Board chairman John Devane says this years championship is shaping up well.

“We have an excellent competition in the Dan Breen Cup because the 16 best teams are playing in it.”

“Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore is a hell of a game on Friday night. Sars had a big win against Kilruane the last day.”

“The winners of this is probably going to be in a good position for the quarter finals the loser is going to be under pressure so there’s a lot at stake in it.”

That game will be broadcast live on Tipp FM this evening – throw-in is at 7.

We’ll also have live coverage of Toomevara versus Upperchurch Drombane tomorrow evening, as well as Sunday’s clashes featuring JK Brackens against Drom-Inch and Clonoulty-Rossmore against Nenagh.

