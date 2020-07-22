Sars v Kilruane a mouth-watering prospect

The clash of the ash makes a welcome return this weekend as the County Senior Hurling Championship swings into action.

Thurles Sarsfields against Kilruane McDonaghs will for many be the highlight of the weekend.

Noel Dundon from the Tipperary Star says the tie would probably be worthy of a county final.

“It’s probably the tie of the round really and possibly one of the ties of the year considering the kind of rivalry that’s been built up between the two clubs that has been built up over the last couple of seasons.”

“A tremendous game for people to see – unfortunately too many won’t be able to go to it. We’ll have to rely on streaming and all the rest of it but it promises to be a real humdinger I would imagine.”