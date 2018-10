Thurles Sarsfields were crowned County Intermediate Hurling Champions yesterday in a close battle with Cashel King Cormacs.

Cashel looked to be all but clear of Sars heading into the second half 6 points ahead.

However substitutions showed the depth of the Sars panel, and a goal was left to separate the sides.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Thurles manager Andy Ryan said he was delighted with the result.