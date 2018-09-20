Sars sweating on Corbett’s fitness

Reigning County Champions Thurles Sarsfields will be sweating on the fitness of one of their stalwart players ahead of their showdown with North Champions Kilruane McDonagh’s.

Former All Star and Tipp sharpshooter Lar Corbett picked up what looked like a hamstring injury in the first half of last night’s final Group 3 playoff game in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Sars overcame Drom & Inch last night, and have avoided being drawn in Tuesday’s preliminary Quarter Final.

Selector Andy Ryan says they’ll use the time between now and their game against Kilruane McDonagh’s to recover.