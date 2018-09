The line up for the county senior hurling quarter finals has all but been finalised.

It’s after Thurles Sarsfields beat Drom & Inch in Group 3’s final playoff game last night, meaning both teams qualify for the knockout stages.

Tipp Fm’s Stephen Gleeson was there…

Speaking after the victory, Thurles Sarsfields’ and Tipp hurler Michael Cahill told Tipp FM both they and Drom have a great chance in the county series…