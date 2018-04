Tit-for-tat is how the tie between reigning champions Thurels Sarsfields and Upperchurch Drombane could be described.

They met in the first of today’s Mid Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals in Templetuohy.

Level at half time meant there was all to play for in the second half – which continued in a similar vein.

However, Sars proved the stronger of the two sides – coming out on top, on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-16.

Padraic Maher gabe his thoughts following the tie