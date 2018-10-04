Sars fired up for Nenagh clash

Reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields go into this weekends County Senior Hurling semi-finals as favourites to progress to the final.

Sars face Nenagh Éire Óg in the second of a double header in Semple Stadium.

They beat Kilruane MacDonagh’s thanks to a last minute Ronan Maher goal in the quarter finals to continue their push for 5-in-a-row.

Thurles selector Andy Ryan says they know they face another tough battle on Sunday afternoon.

Sars and Nenagh throw-in at 3.30 on Sunday following the opening semi-final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.