Sars fired up for Nenagh clash

Reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields go into this weekends County Senior Hurling semi-finals as favourites to progress to the final.
Sars face Nenagh Éire Óg in the second of a double header in Semple Stadium.
They beat Kilruane MacDonagh’s thanks to a last minute Ronan Maher goal in the quarter finals to continue their push for 5-in-a-row.
Thurles selector Andy Ryan says they know they face another tough battle on Sunday afternoon.
Sars and Nenagh throw-in at 3.30 on Sunday following the opening semi-final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.
Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.