Thurles Sarsfields won’t take their foot off the accelerator when they meet Drom & Inch on Wednesday night.

It’s the final of the 3 playoff games in their group of the County Senior Hurling championship.

Sars have already secured their spot in the knockout stages – thanks to a win over Upperchurch Drombane – and the Church drawing with Drom.

Thurles Selector Andy Ryan says it’ll be another tight game between the mid Tipp rivals…