The 3-way playoff in Group 3 of the County Senior Hurling Championship continues this weekend.

Thurles Sarsfields, Upperchurch Drombane and Drom & Inch finished level on points following the group stages.

The ‘Church and Drom opened up proceedings with a draw last Tuesday night.

Upperchurch are back in action again on Sunday when they take on Sars.

‘Church coach Seamus Gleeson expects another tight game on Sunday.

Sarsfields will face Drom & Inch next Wednesday night.