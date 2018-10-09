Ryan welcomes the return of Liam Sheedy as Tipp manager

There’s a sense of excitement in Tipperary surrounding Liam Sheedy’s appointment as senior hurling manager.

That’s according to former Premier boss Michael Ryan, who stepped away from management earlier this year following a disappointing 2018 season.

He’s worked with Sheedy previously, and the pair – along with another former Tipp manager Eamon O’Shea – were behind Tipp’s All Ireland success in 2010.

Michael Ryan says it was a surprise that Sheedy took on the role for a second time, but feels he’s the right man for the job.