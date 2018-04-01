Ryan says work ethic and competition yielding results

Tipperary’s Senior hurlers are into the Allianz League Final after a thriller under lights at Semple Stadium last night.

The game against Limerick went into extra time after it ended all square at 26 points a piece at the full time whistle.

However 2 superb goals from Jason Forde along with a flurry of excellently executed points seemed to seal victory for the Premier in extra time but The Treatymen fought back, finding the back of the Tipp net through Graeme Mulcahy along with several through the posts.

Tipperary hung on and won out in the end with 3 points to spare

Final score 2-31 to 1-31 with Forde the scorer in chief, finishing with 2-11 while Ronan Maher’s final tally included two sideline cuts, one a monster from inside his own half, and three from play while John McGrath claimed 5 points from play and 3 a piece from Sean Curran and Michael Breen.

There were also points from Billy McCarthy, Wille Connors, Barry Heffernan, and John O’Dwyer.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the match