Ryan says Tipp not yet the finished product

Tipperary doesn’t have a divine right to win every game according to senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

He broke his media silence on Tipp Today earlier having refused to speak to reporters in the wake of the loss to Limerick on Sunday.

Many pundits and fans alike have questioned Tipp’s performance in the opening game of the Munster Championship round robin series.

Speaking on Tipp Today Michael Ryan says Tipp will improve through the campaign.

