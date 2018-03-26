Ryan says Cathal Barrett hasn’t left Tipp panel

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has dispelled rumours surrounding Cathal Barrett.

Ryan says there is “no truth” to claims that the 2016 All-Star defender had left the panel.

The Tipp boss revealed after his team’s win against Dublin that Barrett tweaked his hamstring this week in the build up to the game.

Despite a slow start, Tipp booked their place in this year’s National Hurling League semi-finals following a comprehensive win over Dublin.

The Premier were reduced to 14 deep in added time with Ronan Maher dismissed following a second-yellow card offence,

Tipp went on to beat the Dubs on a final scoreline of 2- 25 to 20 points and set up a semi final against Limerick.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Tipp boss Michael Ryan says they’ll learn a lot from the Croke Park encounter.