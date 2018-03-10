Ryan rings the changes for Tipp Cork clash

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Michael Ryan has made 6 changes to the side that lined out against Kilkenny for their Allianz League Hurling clash with Cork tomorrow.

Barry Heffernan, John McGrath and Jason Forde are back in the team after being unavailable against the Cats due to Fitzgibbon Cup action. Captain Padraic Maher returns after being rested up for the last clash while Cathal Barrett comes back at midfield. Lorrha-Dorrha’s Brian Hogan making his debut in goal.

The Tipperary hurling team lines out as follows;

Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

3. Seán O’Brien – Newport

4. Donagh Maher – Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

9. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

10. Seán Curran – Mullinahone

11. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

12. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

13. Michael Breen – Ballina

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Tipp take on Cork tomorrow in the fifth round of the Allianz National Hurling League in the second game of a double header with the footballers.

Throw in at 2.30 and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.