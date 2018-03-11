Ryan not underestimating the Rebel challenge

Tipp and Cork are gearing up for their Division 1A clash of the National Hurling League this afternoon

A win for Tipperary will see them make the quarter final stages of the competition, while a loss could see them potentially fighting relegation.

However, the Premier still have plenty of work to do to qualify for the quarter finals of the league, according to their manager Michael Ryan

He says the Rebels will be tough opposition…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.