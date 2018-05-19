Ryan names 5 Championship Debutants for Tipperary vs Limerick

There are 4 championship debutants as Tipperary set out on the season ahead with Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy all starting.

Alan Flynn also makes his starting championship debut having been introduced in last year’s Munster quarter-final.

The Tipperary senior team lines out as follows;

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

3. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

4. Donagh Maher – Burgess

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

9. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Seán Curran – Mullinahone

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Special Championship Preview programme last night during which the teams were named, former manager of the U 21 hurlers TJ Connolly said it was an interesting team

