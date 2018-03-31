Ryan makes three changes for Limerick hurling SF

There are 3 changes to the Senior Tipperary hurling side set to line out against Limerick in their Allianz Hurling Semi Final this evening.

Kiladangan’s Willie Connors, who was introduced as a sub last week is handed a starting debut.

Elsewhere, Daragh Mooney of Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill takes up the position between the posts and Moyne-Templetuohy’s Tomás Hamill comes into the half-back line for the clash under lights at Semple Stadium this evening.

Limerick overcame Clare in the quarter final in unusual circumstances – a sudden death free taking competition was needed to separate the sides.

Manager Michael Ryan says the league has served up some novel pairings…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Saturdays Allianz Hurling League semi final, Tipperary versus Limerick comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh

The Tipperary SH team for tonight’s clash in full

1. Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

2. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Tomás Hamill – Moyne-Templetuohy

8. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

9. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

10. Seán Curran – Mullinahone

11. Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

12. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

13. Michael Breen – Ballina

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

Subs:

16. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

17. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

18. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

21. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

22. Donagh Maher – Burgess

23. Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Seán O’Brien – Newport

25. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

26. Mark Russell – Lattin-Cullen